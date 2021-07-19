Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 263.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 494.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300,312 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,542,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $84.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $479,680.11. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.