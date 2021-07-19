Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

