Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $8.82 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 19,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 21,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $248.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

