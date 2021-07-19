Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,707 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 76.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock opened at $229.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $6,012,423.26. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

