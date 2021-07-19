-$0.16 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

FUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.