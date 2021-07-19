Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

