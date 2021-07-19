Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYTL stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

