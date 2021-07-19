Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYTL stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
