SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SING opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture.

