Socorro Asset Management LP Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 3.5% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $184.18 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.91 and a 1-year high of $185.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

