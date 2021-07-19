2,577,633 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Bought by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,577,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,000. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises about 3.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned 1.57% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after buying an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $20,075,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

