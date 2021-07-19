Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 19,277 OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 152.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Oliver Schacht purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21. OpGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

