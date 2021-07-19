Private Wealth Advisors Invests $710,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 208.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $180.66 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $192.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

