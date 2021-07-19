Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $518.33 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $549.98. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,674 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,066. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

