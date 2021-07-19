Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,763 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 451,390 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.