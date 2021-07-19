The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) SVP Sells $67,000.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

The Lovesac stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

