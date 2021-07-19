The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) SVP Sells $67,000.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.
The Lovesac stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
