NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO Sean Brynjelsen Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

