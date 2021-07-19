DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $48.78 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $48.78 million and $504,451.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00767241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

