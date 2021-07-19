Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Avram A. Glazer Purchases 26,455 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 26,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $105,820.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $7,074,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

