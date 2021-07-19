Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.65 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64.

