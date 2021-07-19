Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $51,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.92 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

