Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.