Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Decreased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,827 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,212,630 shares of company stock worth $258,469,272.

Snap stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.