Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $606.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $611.62. The company has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,393.50. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.