The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

