44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 225,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,641,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $203.05 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

