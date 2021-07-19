Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $62,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

