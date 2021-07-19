44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $414.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.