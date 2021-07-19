Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $10.16 Million Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,026,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,016,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,449,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,920,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,771,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

