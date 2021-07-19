Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,503,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRAU. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

