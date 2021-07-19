Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $31,886.60 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

