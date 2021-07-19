Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Major Shareholder Sells $28,055.00 in Stock

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) major shareholder Donald J. Steinberg sold 45,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $28,055.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EMED stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07. Electromedical Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

