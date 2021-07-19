Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $750,000 Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

ACTDU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

