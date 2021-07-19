Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBGPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.