Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $38.80

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

