Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUKPY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.69 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.