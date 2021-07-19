Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $17.05 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,467,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,994 shares of company stock worth $8,360,174. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

NYSE LMT opened at $377.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

