Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,925 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

