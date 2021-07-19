Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,430 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for 1.6% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned about 6.11% of Guardant Health worth $943,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $117.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $8,552,890.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,338,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,396 shares of company stock worth $13,858,903 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

