Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares comprises 4.0% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $70,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

