Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 41,559 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,559 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.13.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

