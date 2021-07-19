Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

