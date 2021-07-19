Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 3,829 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 431,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBC opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

