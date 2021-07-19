Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,984 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE MTH opened at $88.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.