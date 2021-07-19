Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $203.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

