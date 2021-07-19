Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

