DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 150,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $862,500.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.