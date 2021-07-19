Michael R. Egeck Sells 28,164 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84.

Cryoport stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.