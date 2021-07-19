Insider Selling: Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) CEO Sells 582,000 Shares of Stock

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) CEO Richard Macpherson sold 582,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $599,460.00.

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.