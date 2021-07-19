The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $321.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.22.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

