The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08.
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $321.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.22.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
