Adriel G. Lares Sells 6,030 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $29.33 on Monday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.